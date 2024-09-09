Eminem is going to open the 2024 MTV VMAs

Eminem to open this year's MTV VMAs: Deets inside

Eminem will reportedly give The Death of Slim Shady performance at 2024 MTV’s Video Music Awards



On September 9, MTV announced that the rap icon will made its television debut as he is going to give opening performance at the VMAs.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has earned eight nominations at this year's VMAs including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Song of the Summer and VMAs Most Iconic Performance for his legendary 2000 medley of Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am.

The rap sensation will join a lineup that includes Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Moreover, the VMAs will be held on September 11 from New York’s UBS Arena.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift leads VMA nominees with 10, followed by Post Malone with nine (most of those for his duet with Taylor).

Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have earned six nominations each. After that, other singers who received less than six nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (five each), while Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims (four each).