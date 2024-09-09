Kate Middleton gives major update on health, royal return in new video message

Kate Middleton excites fans with biggest news about health, royal return

Princess Kate has celebrated big news about her health with fans, revealing she's geared up for royal comeback.

The Princess of Wales turned to her social media accounts on Monday to give her fans a reason to celebrate by sharing a family video with the biggest news about her health and return to public life.



Kate Middleton said: "The summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

The mother-of-three, who stepped back from working royal duties to focus on her health after cancer diagnosis in March, is set to return to work as she has entered 'new phase of recovery'.

In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.



“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

She added that "the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family in a rare insight into how the Waleses have coped during this challenging period.

Kate continued: "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."



King Charles beloved daughter-in-law, who looks celebrating her recovery with William and their three children- Prince George, princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the video, has started planning for autumn engagements.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker has claimed the Princess is "working from home and has held meetings with staffers to discuss potential engagements in the coming months."

“On the face of it, this is clearly good news, it’s a step in a positive direction," Cameron told GB News.

"I understand the Princess has started to work from home and has held meetings with staff. I also understand she has started to plan for future engagements this autumn, including perhaps her carol service for Christmas."