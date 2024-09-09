Jennifer Garner shares what 'teddy bear' meant to her during home tour

Jennifer Garner gives a peek into her LA home tour

Jennifer Garner has recently shared what “teddy bear” meant to her in her home tour.



The 13 Going on 30 actress spilled the secret behind her teddy bear while sharing a glimpse of her LA home tour for Architectural Digest via her Instagram page on September 8.

Calling her teddy bear “the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption, “I think it’s the overalls “I think it’s the overalls.”

Jennifer mentioned that the bear was a gift from her father William John Garner.

In the first clip, the Alias actress said, “Welcome to my bedroom. This is TBear. My dad gave him to me when I was three from the Sears catalog.”

“My mom made him some overalls,” continued Jennifer.

The actress stated, “I knew I just wanted something that felt tight, compact.”

“It was not a space that I needed a ton of room devoted to. Do you like it Tbear? Yeah, TBear likes it,” she added.

While speaking about her home tour, Jennifer pointed out that she’s very “private” about her property.



“I’m such a private person about my home and here I’ve just taken you through the entire house. And really, it’s for a couple of reasons,” remarked the actress

Jennifer explained, “I’ve never built anything all by myself before and I’m so proud of it. I am filled with gratitude every time I walk into my house.”

“That I get to live here, that I’m so lucky to have my kids here,” she concluded.