King Charles left in tears after Meghan Markle’s horrible decision

Meghan Markle has seemingly left the royal family extremely upset with her "dreadful" mistake on the sorrowful occasion of Queen Elizabeth.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech about the "joyful" chapter of life at Oprah Winfrey’s book club event in Summerland, California.



Meghan said, "I'm looking at this time as my chapter of joy. The more you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognise and be able to be grateful for your life - you have to be grateful for all aspects of it."

However, the former Suits actress' appearance came on the same day in which King Charles mourned the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking of Meghan's latest stunt, royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliam told GB News, "It was an "absolutely dreadful choice of venue to appear at, especially on a very special [death] anniversary."

He added, "I mean, we all know that when Meghan and Harry gave the interview on Oprah, which is infamous."

"What is remembered is that the Queen's comments. 'Some recollections may vary' sums it up very well. But that was absolutely tasteless place to be seen," Richard stated.

It is important to note that several royal fans also said that Meghan mocked the grieving royal family with her new sighting.

