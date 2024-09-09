Prince William, Kate Middleton kickstart major change in Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are beginning to make big changes as a new the Princess of Wales is planning her return in a major way.

Princess Catherine, who announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, has been taking a break from public-facing duties as she undergoes preventative treatment.

The royal had previously admitted that she still has “good days and bad days” as continues her treatment but did not reveal a timeframe for her return.

According to a source cited by The Sunday Times, Kate is planning to make an appearance for two upcoming events after she surprised royal watchers by attending the Trooping the Colour in June which was followed by her Wimbledon appearance the next month.

The couple is now adding new members to their staff as their responsibilities are set to increase over time, per the Kensington Palace notice.

The Waleses are set to hire a senior communications officer to help out with their royal duties.

“The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses' engagements and support on the delivery of communications strategies to promote their key projects,” the description for the role states.

“The role will also involve responding to media enquiries on matters related to The Prince and Princess and their family.”

Kate is next hoped to attend the Cenotaph in Whitehall for the National Service of Remembrance in November, and her Together at Christmas concert, held annually and televised from Westminster Abbey. However, no official statements have been issued over the matter.