Salma Hayek showers praise on Angelina Jolie at 'Without Blood' premiere

Salma Hayek recently made heartfelt remarks about Angelina Jolie at the premiere of the film Without Blood, which recently took place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Notably, the war thriller movie was directed and written by Jolie and it starred the Mexican actress in the lead role.

As reported by People, the 58-year-old actress shared her working experience with the Salt star, saying, "I was a little bit of a mother figure to her."

"In this movie, I felt like she was my motherly figure because she would come to the set and run it like a family," Hayek added.

Moreover, the Grown Ups star shared, "I was surprised, even though we are very close and stuff, but I was surprised by how warm and generous and kind she was as a director to the actors. It was really something."

Interestingly, Hayek and Jolie last shared the screen together in 2021 in a Marvell series titled, Eternals.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie previously directed renowned films including In the Land of Blood and Honey in 2011, Unbroken in 2014, By the Sea in 2015 and First They Killed My Father in 2017.

For the unversed, the movie Without Blood was released on September 8 across the world. Apart from Hayek, the film also features Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín.

