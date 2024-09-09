King Charles cancer update: Royal fans receive good news

King Charles delighted the royal fans with a positive health update.

The monarch, who marked the second anniversary of his reign, has been making a "positive" recovery during his cancer treatment.

As reported by The Mirror, the source close to the moarch shared, "Through all the trials and tribulations the King has had to deal with this year, for himself and his family, I’ve never seen a person so positive and upbeat about the future."

An insider said that Charles has been receiving regular hospital treatment and also side-by-side performing royal duties, however, he has "never once felt sorry for himself or bemoaned his situation."

Notably, the King and Queen Camilla will be heading for a highly awaited international trip to Australia and Samoa in the autumn, which is taking place as per the monarch's medical team's advice.

Speaking of Charles' upcoming visit, the source revealed, "With the autumn tour on the horizon to Australia and the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa, the King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future."



The report stated that the King of England has been trying his best not to "question about the future," and he has been dealing with every obstacle of life with determination.



It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, leaving the royal fans devastated.