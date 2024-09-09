Meghan Markle mocks royals on their sombre event with 'joyful' remark

Meghan Markle mocks royals during sombre event with 'joyful' remark

Meghan Markle seemingly teased the royal family with her recent remarks on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's second death anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed at Oprah Winfrey’s book club event on the same day when King Charles and members of the royal family were mourning the death of the late monarch.

During a brief speech, Meghan opened up about the begining of an "joyful" chapter of her life at Godmothers bookstore, in Summerland, California.

According to The Sun, the mother-of-two said, "I'm looking at this time as my chapter of joy."



She added, "The more you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognise and be able to be grateful for your life - you have to be grateful for all aspects of it."

Meghan said she intends to "enjoy this chapter" of her life and "be able to love through every piece of this as best we can."

It has been said that the former Suits actress apparently mocked the key royals, who are currently drowning in crisis, especially after King Charles and Kate Middleton's health woes.