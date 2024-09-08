Fans share tributes to Queen Elizabeth after Buckingham Palace's emotional post

Royal Family marked the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

King Charles attended a service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral today, as the Royal Family marked the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The monarchy’s official social media account shared a touching tribute on X, featuring a photograph of the late Queen in a pink hat and outfit, smiling at a 2019 summer garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The post read: “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen arriving at the small granite church on Royal Deeside under the late summer sun for the Sunday morning service.

Tributes also poured in for the late Queen, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praising the “70 glorious years of her reign.”

Sir Keir said in a message posted on social media: “The late Queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures. For the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the heart of this nation’s life. Today we honour her memory.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “Today we remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and mark the second anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III. As we pray for the Royal Family today, we give thanks for Queen Elizabeth’s life of faith and devotion – and continue to pray for The King in his steadfast service to our nation.”



Royal fans took to social media to pay their respects. One wrote: “Life well lived and legacy unmatched” while another added: “We miss you, your majesty, thank you for all the years of service and dedication to this country.”