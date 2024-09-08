Taylor Swift makes 'awkward' appearance amid 'split' rumours

Taylor Swift pulls off 'awkward' pose following Travis Kelce split rumours

Taylor Swift pulls off an awkward pose as she steps out holding hands with boyfriend Travis Kelce following ‘split’ rumours.

The couple packed on PDA in love-filled snaps after they were spotted attending model Karen Elson’s star-wedding in New York on Saturday, September 7.

The Anti-hero hitmaker looked ethereal in a cream strappy gown, with her hair slicked into a neat bun while the man of her dreams sported a black knit shirt as he escorted the singer to the venue.

This comes after an alleged “leaked contract” proved that the pair was just staging their romance for publicity, hinting at a supposed end date to their longtime romance.

However, this struck a chord with fans who were expecting their union to last a lifetime.

Travis' representative and a spokesperson for Full Scope were quick to quash all such claims, denying the authenticity of the document as they confirmed in a statement that it was "entirely false and fabricated" and was "not created, issued, or authorized by this agency.”

They further added, "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

For the unversed, the couple started dating back in September 2023, after Swift was spotted rooting for Kelce's team on various occasions.