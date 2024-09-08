Olivia Rodrigo marks milestone anniversary of hit album 'GUTS'

GUTS earned the number one spot on Billboard 200 when it came out

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating one-year anniversary of her second album GUTS.

The Driver’s License popstar released her second album on September 8th, 2023, and it earned the number one spot on Billboard 200 as it came out.

The Vampire singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate one-year anniversary of her album GUTS.

“HAPPY ONE YEAR OF GUTS!!! this is me today happy as a clam, grateful as hell. thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown this album the past 365 days. life is f--kin magical!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer’s sophomore album went on to receive accolades at Grammy Awards, People's Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and Webby Awards.

The 21-year-old musician received her iHeartRadio award virtually when she was on her GUTS World Tour, and delivered her speech to the audience via a recorded video message.

“Hey, iHeart! Thank you so much for giving me this award,” Rodrigo said.

She continued, “I am so appreciative, and I am very proud of GUTS and I am so happy that so many of you guys are resonating with it the way that I do.”

Expressing her regret for not being there for the ceremony, the three-time-Grammy-winner said, “I am so bummed that I can’t be there with you guys to celebrate, but I am there in spirit and I am so grateful.”