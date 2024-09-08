Camilla returns to support ‘emotional’ King Charles for major royal date

Queen Camilla rushed back to her husband King Charles to make sure he was not alone on during an important date.

The Queen Consort joined the monarch at Braemar Gathering, one of the most famous of the Highland Games, in Scotland on Saturday despite having a busy schedule of duties in the past week.

The Royal family shared some highlights from the event, in which Charles was seen in high spirits, dressed in the traditional kilt and sporran to watch the event.

The Braemar Gathering, which was a particular favourite of the King’s mother Queen Elizabeth, coincided with the second death anniversary of the late Queen.

Charles was often pictured sharing a laugh and enjoying the games with his mother when she was alive. At one point, during the Saturday's event, Charles appeared emotional as he wiped a tear, possibly remembering his late mummy.

“The event, which involves traditional Highland games such as tug-of-war and the caber toss, has been running in its present form since 1832 and has been frequently attended by members of the Royal Family since 1848,” the description alongside a carousel of highlights read on social media.

“Earlier this year, it was announced that His Majesty would take on the role of Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, following in the footsteps of The late Queen, who held the patronage for six decades.”

Camilla had returned to work this week as she threw herself into a number of royal engagements, meanwhile the King was still in Scotland.