King Charles makes sad admission about late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles tearfully marks Queen Elizabeth second death anniversary

King Charles moved to tears on the second death anniversary of his "mommy" Queen Elizabeth amid his cancer treatment.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the Monarch "misses his mummy terribly," so he "needs to mark the day she passed with some quiet reflection and prayers in church."

It is important to note that the Queen took her last breaths on September 8, 2022. After her demise, her eldest son, Charles, took over the throne and today also marks the second anniversary of his accession to the throne.

The source shared that the Monarch's "strong faith" helped him to move forward in life after her mother's death and his cancer diagnosis.

"Charles's faith remains strong and it is what has really helped guide him through the past two years, especially the last nine months," an insider stated.



For the unversed, King Charles has been currently undergoing medical treatment after being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

However, the new report claimed that the King's health is "improving" and all the "signs are extremely positive for a strong and healthy future."