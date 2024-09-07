Selena Gomez's boyfriend hypes up 'billionaire' girlfriend in rare update

Selena Gomez's beau heaps on praises for billionaire girlfriend

Selena Gomez’s sweetheart Benny Blanco has nothing but praises for his Billionaire girlfriend.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who recently followed in her best friend Taylor Swift’s footsteps and achieved the Billionaire status, has left an impression on her longtime beau.

Gomez took to her Instagram on Friday, September 6, to share a glimpse of the song Mi Camino, which she performs in her upcoming film Emilia Perez.

Teasing the release date, she wrote in the caption, "A little sneak peek of the song 'Mi Camino' that I performed in EMILIA PÉREZ. In select theaters this November and on @Netflix November 13 in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.”

Her 36-year-old boyfriend dominated the comments section with his comment, praising the Wolves singer’s film preferences.

Blanco enthused, "This is one of the best movies i have ever seen."

The pair, who first confirmed in December 2023, keep fans up-to-date with their loved-up snaps.

Previously, they posted an adorable video with their “eyes-closed version” on the social media giant.

On professional front, Gomez is gearing up for the upcoming film Emilia Perez, which is slated to release on November 13, 2024.