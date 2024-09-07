Ben Affleck takes big step to avoid fuelling Jennifer Lopez's divorce drama

Ben Affleck skipped the star-studded premiere of his newly produced film Unstoppable, which took place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, 2024.

The Air director seemingly avoided facing Jennifer Lopez at the event amid their ongoing divorce controversy.

The Boy Next actress attended the event as she starred in the sports drama as a "fiercely supportive" mother.

Affleck, 52, decided to stay back in Los Angeles while the team of his film, including, Lopez, Matt Damon, Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale, put on a united front despite the couple's current feud.

Notably, Lopez's appearance at TIFF was her first major public sighting since the songstress filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.

The Ain't Your Mama singer arrived in a silver shimmering Tamara Ralph dress, which she paired with mirrored Dolce & Gabbana sandals.

According to People magazine, Affleck and Lopez were seen separately arriving at the same Los Angeles building where the two have offices just two days before the film's premiere.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year. However, the pair have decided to end their two years of marriage in 2024.