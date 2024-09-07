Diana’s family sets plans for Prince Harry, William reunion in motion

Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift may appear irreparable, but their family has not given up hope.

While the royal family has their grievances with Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Princess Diana’s family is keen on bringing the boys together.

According to a royal expert, Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, is set to fulfil a promise he made to his late sister.

“Earl Spencer promised at the funeral of his sister Diana… to constantly look after his nephews William and Harry,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

Last month, Prince Harry stayed at his mother’s childhood home, Althorp estate, to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. During the sombre event, Prince William was also in attendance but the brother did not make any form of communication despite being under the same roof.

“It is no surprise to me that Harry stayed at Althorp recently because they have been very close since that time,” Turner explained. “Harry can rely upon Earl Spencer. And no doubt, behind the scenes, [the earl] has been trying to build bridges with the brothers.”

He added that "nothing is certain," but Althorp could at least "become a secure temporary location for Harry and [his] family if they decide to return to Britain."