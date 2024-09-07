Queen Camilla bags special title as King Charles health improves

Queen Camilla became a source of encouragement for King Charles since the monarch's cancer diagnosis.



The Queen Consort received the title of a 'supportive' partner, who stepped up as an active working royal amid Charles' health woes.

Not only that, a new report by the Daily Mail revealed Camilla's heartwarming traits played a significant role in King's recovery from cancer.

The source disclosed, "Her natural warmth, resilience and sense of humour, as I'm sure any patient will tell you, is a wonderful thing to have."

"Of course it's been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too, but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past," added an insider.

Moreover, the media outlet claimed that King Charles's cancer treatment has been heading in a "positive trajectory," leaving the royal fans happy.

It is important to note that these comments came before Charles and Camilla's highly awaited international trip to Australia and Samoa in the autumn, which is taking place as per the monarch's medical team's advice.