Selena Gomez shares life-changing advice with younger self

Selena Gomez shares advice with younger self in recent update

Selena Gomez reflects on her time in the industry and wants to offer her younger self some advice.

The former Disney star, who recently achieved billionaire status, opened up during a Rare Beauty virtual event on Wednesday, September 4.

The 32-year-old pop sensation dished out on the advice she would give to her younger self in response to a fan's question.

The Lose You to Love Me singer shared some heartfelt words that struck a chord with her fans.

She said, "Don't be so hard on myself. I was very hard on myself. If the teacher scolded me for talking too much, I'd go home and think about it all day.

"If I had a crush on a boy and he asked a girl out in front of me, I'd be a wreck forever."

"I was too hard on myself," she added. "I didn't think I was enough, or sometimes I didn't think I fit in, and ultimately, you're exactly who you are made to be."

Selena first launched Rare Beauty in September 2020, promoting the brand exclusively through their official website and Sephora stores in North America.

On the professional front, the actress most recently starred in Only Murders in the Building, which premiered on August 27.

