Lady Gaga gets teary-eyed as she lauds Taylor Swift’s success

Lady Gaga sends a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift and rising women popstars

Lady Gaga loves to see women succeeding in the music industry.

The Rain On Me singer got emotional expressing her admiration for women popstars like Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish in her October cover story for Vogue.

"I mean, I really love them. I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift too," the 38-year-old performer told the magazine, also including Kesha in her list.

"I watch it all, and I’m like: 'Yup. Go! Just go,'" she added, with tears in her eyes.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress reportedly had to take a tissue and a moment to gather herself.

Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Billie Eilish

"I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy," she continued.

Gaga’s admiration for Swift is reciprocated. Swift stood up in Born This Way singer’s defence when she posted a video responding to pregnancy rumours. Swift took to the comments and expressed her support.

“Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” the Anti-hero singer penned. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

The Paparazzi songstress had used Swift’s lyrics from Down Bad to caption the video, where she was getting her eyebrows bleached.

"Not pregnant — just down bad cryin at the gym,” she wrote.