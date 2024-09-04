Prince Harry receives big news from UK about his royal role

A royal expert has shared a cryptic post about Prince Harry's much-discussed royal role amid ongoing speculations about his reconciliation with the royal family.

Outspoken royal author Angela Levin took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on ongoing discussion about Harry's position in the Firm.

The journalist wrote: "The bill been past. The current Counsellors of State are now The Queen, The Prince of Wales. The Princess Royal, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice... Only working Members of the Royal Family are called upon as Counsellors of State."

The post comes amid several reports about the Duke's role as Counsellors of State.

It is to mention here that Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the Sovereign, for example, attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the United Kingdom.



By law, Counsellors of State include the Sovereign's spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

In 2022, the Regency Acts 1937 – 1953 were amended to enable The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh (then The Earl of Wessex) to serve as Counsellors of State.



As per royal family's website, the current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. In practice, only working Members of the Royal Family are called upon to act as Counsellors of State.

