Prince William, Harry issued heartbreaking plea by King Charles

King Charles, who's currently receiving cancer treatment, is said to be heartbroken over ongoing feud between his two sons Prince William and Harry.
The 75-year-old monarch had to issue a heartbreaking plea during a fiery row between warring siblings William and Harry.
Harry, who said goodbye to royal life in 2020 and relocated to the US, used his memoir Spare to make shocking claims about his time in the royal fold.
Harry, who's set to celebrate his 40th birthday next week, writes in his book that in the previous spring, after burying their grandfather Prince Philip, the three of them (Charles, William, Harry) took a walk around their Windsor estate, near Frogmore Cottage, and it's here where things escalated once more.
Recalling the alleged dispute, Harry explained that he'd "tried to explain [his] side of things", remembering how he'd felt "nervous, fighting to keep [his] emotions in check, while also striving to be succinct and precise".
Harry claimed his elder brother "shut [him] down several times". He added: "He and I began sniping, saying some of the same things we'd said for months - years'. Things ended up getting so 'heated' that Charles, now 75, felt the need to intervene in his sons' row, raising his hands and declaring, 'Enough!', before issuing a devastating plea.
Harry wrote: "He stood between us, looking up at our flushed faces: 'Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery'. His voice sounded raspy, fragile."
Kim Kardashian pledges to make son Saint West's wish come true
Meghan Markle loses key Hollywood ally as she scrambles to save her lifestyle label
Cardi B and Offset amicably move forward with divorce despite recent reunion
Brian May gets candid about his ongoing recovery after serious health scare
Ben Affleck has no time for new romance amid Jennifer Lopez divorce proceedings
Brad Pitt finds joy in simple things amidst ongoing divorce drama