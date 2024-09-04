Jennifer Lopez throws shade at exes Ben Affleck, Sean 'P Diddy amid split

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on relationship with exes Ben Affleck, Sean P. Diddy

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight on her relationship with Ben Affleck amid tumultuous split.

An interview clip from 2014 resurfaced on the internet, landing The Boy Next Door star in a difficult position.

During an exclusive interview with Radio Host Big Boy, JLo offered an insight into her true feelings about exes Ben Affleck and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs.

The host posed a hypothetical situation, noting, "You're on a raft in the middle of the ocean and you look in the ocean, you see two people floating. You can only pull up one because that's how much room you have on the raft. You look in the ocean, you see Ben Affleck and you see Diddy."

To which the multi-hyphenate star, who was separated from both at the time, quipped, "I'd let both those m*****s drown!"

However, she eventually ended up tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Affleck after they got back together in 2022.

Just two years after their three-day wedding extravaganza at Ben Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Lopez filed for divorce last month in what came to be known as the most heartbreaking split of the year.