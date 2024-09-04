Ben Affleck fumes over rumours amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck annoyed by romance rumours with Kick Kennedy, source says they're not even friends

Kick Kennedy romance rumours are taking a toll on Ben Affleck.

Sources close to the Gone Girl actor told TMZ that Affleck is disturbed by the speculations around his relationship with Kick Kennedy, a socialite and the daughter of US politician Robert Kennedy.

Rumours of a budding romance between Ben and Kick began swirling after the two were spotted together, after estranged wife Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce.

The uncalled for media attention is "annoying" Ben as he gears up to deal with his divorce proceedings, which are understood to get messy.



Meanwhile, the source also told TMZ that Kick confirmed she is "definitely not dating Ben."

Previously, a source had told People magazine that the two have “been spending time together, but I’m not sure what’s happening.”

While the source was unsure how they got to know each other, they revealed that “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.”

However, Ben’s rep told the magazine that the rumoured couple is not dating and are not even friends.

Moreover, the Elektra actor’s long-time publicist Jennifer Allen explicitly said, "There is no truth to any of it,” but rumours continued to spread.

On the other hand, the Good Will Hunting actor will have a lot on his plate in the near future since his divorce settlement with the On The Floor singer has officially begun.

The pair's mediator told People in report that the settlement will get ugly since they did not sign a prenup before their wedding.