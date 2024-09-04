Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares glimpse of unborn baby via sonography

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who is eagerly waiting for her baby girl to arrive soon, unveiled a glimpse of her unborn baby via an ultrasound image.

On Tuesday, September 3, the 33-year-old, who will welcome her first baby with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, proudly shared the sonographic image of her born-to-be baby girl in a joint post on Instagram.

"Our sweet baby girl [heart emoji] for our 20-week ultrasound," the soon-to-be mom captioned the image. "She is growing and measuring beautifully."

In addition to giving an update on her daughter’s wellbeing, Blanchard concluded the caption with some hashtags: #pregnancy #babygirl #newmom.



The image featured a close-up of the baby’s little hands, arms and head growing in her mother’s womb.

Moreover, in a different post on TikTok, Blanchard, known for her involvement in a notable criminal case involving her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, shared another ultrasound image of her baby’s foot.

The Munchausen by proxy victim, who served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, first announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 9.