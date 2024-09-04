Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares glimpse of unborn baby via sonography

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who is eagerly waiting for her baby girl to arrive soon, unveiled a glimpse of her unborn baby via an ultrasound image.
On Tuesday, September 3, the 33-year-old, who will welcome her first baby with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, proudly shared the sonographic image of her born-to-be baby girl in a joint post on Instagram.
"Our sweet baby girl [heart emoji] for our 20-week ultrasound," the soon-to-be mom captioned the image. "She is growing and measuring beautifully."
In addition to giving an update on her daughter’s wellbeing, Blanchard concluded the caption with some hashtags: #pregnancy #babygirl #newmom.
The image featured a close-up of the baby’s little hands, arms and head growing in her mother’s womb.
Moreover, in a different post on TikTok, Blanchard, known for her involvement in a notable criminal case involving her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, shared another ultrasound image of her baby’s foot.
The Munchausen by proxy victim, who served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, first announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 9.
Jada Pinkett Smith makes Instagram account private after empowering post
Justin Theroux talks about still feeling ‘protective’ and close to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston
The co-stars still refer to each other as 'husband' and 'wife' since being wed on set of 'Bram Stroker's Dracula'
Ellen DeGeneres’ Netflix special will be about why comic was ‘kicked out of show business’
Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift’s drafting ‘plays’ after Patrick Mahomes first claim
Michael Keaton gushed about Tim Burton while presenting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame