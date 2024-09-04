Queen Camilla makes heartfelt gesture for King Charles, Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace released a meaningful message amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battle.



For the unversed, Queen Camilla marked her presence at the inaugural ceremony of the new Dyson Cancer Centre at Royal United Hospitals (RUH) Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

It was the Queen Consort's first royal engagement after enjoying a relaxing holiday at Balmoral with the royal family.

In a new statement, the Palace's spokesperson said, "Today The Queen spent time with patients and families to hear about their ongoing treatment and the support they have received."

"The Queen also met NHS staff, volunteers and clinicians at the centre to learn about their use of innovative technology."

Moreover, the message reads, "The new Dyson Cancer Centre, which opened in April, provides a nurturing and therapeutic environment. The centre also features a @macmillancancer Wellbeing Hub."

"Wishing the very best to all those continuing cancer treatment on their path to recovery," the statement concluded.

It is important to note that Camilla has taken this heartfelt measure during her husband and daughter-in-law's cancer treatment.