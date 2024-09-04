Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's breakup plans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift breakup rumours are in full swing after alleged split reports surfaced online, teasing potential breakup date.



A leaked document from his PR firm, Full Scope, hinted at a looming separation sparking fears among Swifties that their whirlwind romance may be coming to an end after almost a year.

However, Kelce’s PR agency was quick to deny all the split allegations.

Meanwhile, among all this breakup facade the Lover crooner chose to maintain silence as her spokeswoman didn’t respond when asked for the comments.

The alleged documents spill the strategy to announce the duo’s breakup on September 28 followed by an official statement three days later, described as "post-break up", to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.”

Laying out what the statement would say, they write: “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

A spokesperson for Full Scope vehemently denied the authenticity of the leaked document, stating that the claims were "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency."

Despite consulting lawyers, the source of the leak is unlikely to be identified.

For those unversed, the Love Story crooner and the NFL athlete first sparked romance rumours on past September 21 when he invited Swift to watch him play after making a failed attempt on her at July 26, 2023 while attending Eras Tour.

“I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

In October same year, the two left fans swooning with their whirlwind romance.