Netflix's ‘Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval’: ‘This is my last special’

Ellen DeGeneres on upcoming Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres return to the small screen is going to be her last comedy special of her career, and will address why the comic was “kicked out of show business”.



The 66-year-old former talk show host, who recently sold her huge Southern California mansion for $96 million, is going to be the lead in Netflix's Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which was filmed during the comedian’s multi-city standup tour that began shows in San Diego in June.

According to Daily Mail, DeGeneres claimed that she will also address “kicked out of show business” after her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, which ended in May 2022 after 19 successful seasons, saw the last of her after allegations of intimidation, racism and sexual misconduct.

The parent media company Warner Media let go of three producers after conducting an internal investigation.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said in a statement.

For Your Approval, on which the ex-host serves as producer besides her wife, Portia de Rossi and Emmy winning writer-director Ben Winston, is going to be the first special DeGeneres has put together since 2018's Relatable.