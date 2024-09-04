Michael Keaton credits Tim Burton for every 'superhero movie' in Hollywood

Micheal Keaton presenting Tim Burton with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Micheal Keaton credited Tim Burton for “people making a lot of money” with their “superhero movies” in today’s era, while presenting the longtime collaborator with a star on the Walk of Fame.



He also gushed about Burton choosing him for lead in 1989’s Batman after their collaboration on Beetlejuice.

“He hands me a script and goes, ‘Tell me what you think,'” Keaton recalled.

“This is after Beetlejuice. After that performance. After that type of movie. He says to the studio, ‘I want that guy.’ I’ll never understand this why anyone cared.”

He added, “The uproar…you would’ve thought we were being invaded. It was unbelievable. The press was going crazy. But he stood by me. The guts it took to stand by that decision will always be appreciated by me.”

The Oscar nominee had addressed the backlash Burton faced for casting him in Batman while speaking to GQ earlier this year .

Keaton further continued, “What that [movie] spawned…there are a lot of people making a lot of money out there with their superhero movies because of his choice and his vision of what those movies could be, because he changed everything.”