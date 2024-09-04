Elton John shares major health update regarding serious eye infection

Elton John is battling with severe eye infection: More inside

Elton John has recently admitted he is suffering from “limited vision” after battling a serious eye infection.



Taking to Instagram on September 3, the Tiny Dancer hit-maker gave major health update to his fans about his healing process.

In the caption, the music icon wrote, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” said the 77-year-old.

Elton mentioned, “I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

In the end, the musician added, “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

After this post, Elton garnered lots of well wishes in the comment section from his fans and fellow singers.



The eye infection occurred after the musician was hospitalised last year due to “a slip”. Elton was then taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and kept overnight for observation.

Earlier, the musician’s rep told PEOPLE, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” said Elton’s rep at the time.