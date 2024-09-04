Lady Gaga’s new single from upcoming 7th album coming soon

Lady Gaga on new upcoming single

Lady Gaga has some new music up her sleeves.



The songstress took to Instagram to tease the release of her first new single from her upcoming seventh album, amid the promotion of her leading role as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival.

The 38-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner posted a black and white snap of a page that had the schedule for her festival week typed onto it in typewriter font.

The document had the date of a welcome dinner, the Joker sequel's world premiere screening, press conference, red carpet and European press junket.

After the release date of her movie, which hits theatres on 4th October, under the heading of “Date Importanti”, which translates to “important dates,” the document teased the release of LG7 first single.

The Stupid Love singer had previously given fans a taste of what to expect from her seventh album with a little music snippet at the end of her Gaga Chromatica Ball special, which aired on HBO in May.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics as well, she entertained people outside her hotel by playing several audio tracks.

