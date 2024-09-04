Valeri Bertinelli joins Drew Barrymore’s show as a lifestyle expert

Valerie Bertinelli reveals she's going to be part of Drew Barrymore's crew

Valerie Bertinelli has recently joined Drew Barrymore as a lifestyle expert on her show.



The former Food Network star will reportedly make regular appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show, per PEOPLE.

Earlier this year, Valerie told the outlet about joining Drew’s crew member.

“I'm going to be a part of The Drew Barrymore Show. I'm going to be part of Drew Crew, and I'm super excited about that,” she remarked.

Valerie mentioned, “I absolutely adore Drew.”

“And all the people that work there are so flippin' cool,” stated the 64-year-old.

Valerie opened up that she’s had “a busy summer” juggling her upcoming projects.

“I'll be going to New York a lot to hang out with Drew and see where that takes me,” she said.

In a press statement shared via PEOPLE, Valeri isn’t the only new addition to The Drew Barrymore Show. The viewers will also watch a new segment called Wellsdays.

“The segment will feature Barrymore discussing a myriad of health and wellness issues,” it read.

Meanwhile, The Drew Barrymore Show’s fifth season will premiere on September 9 while the show will also feature lifestyle experts including Ross Matthews, Chris Appleton and Zanna Roberts Rassi.