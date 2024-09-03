Ellen DeGeneres’ final Netflix comedy special gets release date

Ellen DeGeneres to return to Netflix final comedy special this month

Ellen DeGeneres is going to return to Netflix in final comedy special, Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval this month.



In a press statement issued on September 2, Netflix announced that Ellen’s last comedy special will premiere on September 24.

Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval is directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Ellen, her wife Portia de Rossi, Ben Winston and Fulwell 73 Productions — will be the final comedy special of DeGeneres' career.

According to streamer’s synopsis, “For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special ‘Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval.’ The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’”

“From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand-name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities,” added the logline.

Prior to Ellen’s last comedy special, she also appeared in Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable, which was debuted in 2018.

Ellen reportedly finished her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in May 2022 after 19 seasons.

In her final monologue, Ellen said, “To all of you who have watched me and supported me, thank you so much for this platform.”

“And I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy, and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you're going through,” she stated.