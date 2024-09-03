Watch Alabama Barker’s sweet shoutout to dad Travis: ‘My hero’

Alabama Barker penned a heartfelt love confession for his father Travis Barker

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker, recently shared a touching glimpse into her close relationship with her father.



On Monday, September 2, she took to TikTok to post an adorable video tribute that captured her father’s emotions for his 18-year-old daughter.

Alabama overlaid the video with a text that read, "POV: your dad leaves FaceTime video mail every time you miss his call."

The video accompanied a caption brimming with affection in which Alabama wrote, "My dad is my hero, I couldn’t ask for a better man to be my father."

She added that she broke into tears while editing the video tribute, adding, "he [Travis] is my everything. @Travis Barker [heart emoji]."

The montage included a series of clips showing her father, 48, expressing his love for her.

One clip showed Travis twirling his drumstick while saying into the camera, "I’m going on stage now, I love you," punctuated with kisses.

In another video, he lovingly wished her goodnight, saying, "I’m calling you to say goodnight. Mwah. I love you."

The collection of messages highlighted Blink-182 drummer’s constant effort to stay connected, updating Alabama on his activities and sending her love.

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares a son, Landon Barker, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepdad to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25.