From friends to lovers: Inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance

Detailed look inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance

Gigi Hadid and Hollywood's A-lister Bradley Cooper have been making the headlines due to their whirlwind romance.

The supermodel and her globally renowned boyfriend have reportedly been together for a year now. The two sparked dating rumours earlier in October 2023.

Let’s have a look into the couple's dating journey which set the internet on fire.

The beginning of Gigi and Bradley's love story

The pair left their fans surprised after their first dinner date at Via Carota in New York City on October 5, 2023.

The fashion icon and the critically acclaimed actor were photographed walking side by side in the buzzing streets of the Big Apple.

Afterwards, on October 8, Gigi was spotted in Bradley's car after a few days of their new flame.

A romantic theatre night

Interestingly, the fashionista, 29 and the actor, 49, created a buzz with their another joint appearance on November 1 for a romantic theatre night.

As per Page Six, the couple was spotted walking out from a local theatre in New York City. The sources revealed that the two enjoyed a play titled, Danny and the Deep Blue.

For their night out, Khai’s mother was seen wearing a yellow long coat and a cap whilst A Star is Born actor was wearing a black shirt with light-colored pants.

Funfilled gateways

At the start of 2024, Gigi and Bradley were seen leaving together from New York City to London. The couple was seen wheeling their items of luggage through the airport.

Valentines Day outing

On this loving occasion, the love birds were photographed together in coordinated outfits, both were seen wearing grey beanies and black tops, leaving their fans in awe.

A PDA-packed night out

Notably, in March 2024, the couple apparently confirmed their romance by sharing a sweet PDA-filled moment in NYC.

Bradley celebrates Gigi's special day

In April, Bella Hadid's sister celebrated her 29th birthday with her friends and family. Gigi's big day turned even more special when Bradley joined her for dinner.

According to E! News magazine, Gigi's cousin-sister Marielle Hadid posted a cute photo from her birthday intimate party in which the couple was seen sharing a romantic hug.



A Family Trip

In August, Gigi spent quality time with Bradley's daughter Lea de Seine during their trip to the Island of Palmarola in Italy.

It is pertinent to mention that Cooper was initially married to Jennifer Esposito and the now-exes share 7-year-old Lea.

On the other hand, Gigi was romantically involved with the popular singer Zayn Malik. However, the parents of Khai parted ways in October 2021.