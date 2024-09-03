Prince Harry set to deal major blow to Prince William

Prince Harry has reportedly made final decision to return to the UK in a major blow to Prince William, who's said to be against his royal comeback.



The Duke of Sussex is "turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists" and seeking counsel from old friends and associates to make his comfort zone again.



A royal insider has claimed: "Harry's royal return would be major blow to Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Prince and Princess of Wales are still hurt of the Duke's claims and allegations against them and other senior royals."

On the other hand, Charlotte Griffiths weighed in on the discussion, explaining why Harry wants to "move through UK circles again".

She added that he doesn't force him to "bury his head in the sand" every time he visits. The expert went on clearing the air about Harry's possible return to the country of his birth, explaining: "He wants to come to the UK in a way that he doesn't have to come in cloak and dagger. He wants to be able to come to his old country, where he's from every now and again, and it not be a huge, great big deal.

"I think he also cares about what the British people think about him a little bit."

Griffiths added: "He's starting to take advice from people that aren't Hollywood reputation managers, that aren't all those people he's been going through.



"He's got a very high staff turnover at the moment. He's sort of recognising that what he's doing now isn't quite working. Which could be the understatement of the century."

Griffiths went on claiming that there is "always a way" for the King to forgive Harry, adding: "I think Charles will always think there's a way to forgive his son. I think the tectonic plates are shifting slightly. I'm talking very early stages here, but I just hear mood music that's less vitriolic towards Harry.



In defense of Prince Harry, Griffiths revealed that a source close to the royals insisted he has "always had good intentions", but went about them in the "most catastrophic way".