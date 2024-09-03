Prince Harry gives King Charles clear sign over ‘royal comeback’

Prince Harry, who recently made a secret dash to UK to attend the funeral of a family relative, is reportedly making plans for his comeback after moving to US.

Sources revealed that the Duke of Sussex is reconnecting with his old friends and changing his strategy to earn the favour of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

However, well-placed insiders have rubbished the claims as Prince Harry embarks on few major projects.

Contrary to previous reports, Prince Harry has “no interest” in returning to royal duties in the UK and is focused solely on his future in the United States, well-placed sources revealed The Telegraph.

Harry, who shares two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, with wife Meghan Markle, is happy with his “amazing” new friends in his new home country.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Harry was hatching a plan for his return as he roped in former private secretary, Ed Lane Fox.

Although, Fox claimed to The Sun that he hasn’t been contacted for any such schemes by King Charles’ younger son. “It's not something I've got a view on I'm afraid.”

Meanwhile, security remains a major concern for the Duke, who is currently in legal battle over it with the UK home office. Hence, it is unlikely that Harry would be planning a return this big any time soon.

For now, Prince Harry will be travelling to New York this month to take part in engagements connected to his various charities, including African Parks, the Halo Trust, the Diana Award, and Travalyst.