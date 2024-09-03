Jimmy Buffett’s daughter honours late father on first death anniversary

Jimmy Buffett's daughter Delaney shares a throwback video of her father playing the guitar

Jimmy Buffett’s daughter Delaney is remembering her late father.



Marking his dad’s first death anniversary on Sunday, September 1, the late icon’s daughter shared a video of him playing his guitar with a smile on his face while singing.

"Four years ago, I helped my dad record a series of videos about some of his lesser-known songs," she began in the caption of the nostalgic video. "Looking back, these moments with him are even more precious than realised."

Recalling the day she recorded the posted video, Delaney, 32, shared that the father-daughter duo was talking about his song Death of an Unpopular Poet.

She described the video as one of her favourites "because it captures his spirit so well."

"It’s been a year, but it feels like yesterday we were together," the daughter continued.

"Life is short. Spend it with the people you love. And keep every voicemail," she penned some heartfelt tips in her tribute.

The Margaritaville singer passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76, with family and friends by his side, per a statement posted on his social media and website.

In addition to Delaney, Buffett shared two other children with his wife, Jane Slagsvol: daughter Savannah and son Cameron.