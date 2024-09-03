'Harry Potter' alum reveals plans to revisit story after major life event

Bonnie Wright shared her plans of revisiting the Harry Potter world after years

Harry Potter actress, Bonnie Wright shared her plans of revisiting Hogwarts years after the series saw its conclusion.

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the series, made her acting debut in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when she was nine-years-old.

The last installment in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, premiered in 2011 and the actors are now set to share their adventures with kids of their own.

Wright, now 33, welcomed a baby boy on September 19th, last year with husband Andrew Lococo.

Although the boy, Elio is yet to turn one, the actress is already excited for him to immerse him in the book and movies beloved to the fandom.

“I hope he actually likes it! I mean, I can’t force it on him, but I’m definitely gonna positively encourage reading it,” the mom-of-one told Us Weekly in New York City for the Back to Hogwarts event at Grand Central Terminal on Sunday, September 1.

Wright continued, “Could be like reading a book, [then] watching a movie. But I’m definitely gonna make sure we go through the books. I also remember growing up with the audiobooks, so maybe the audiobooks would be nice.”

The actress also hopes that her much cherished story, will help develop the love of reading in her son as it has in millions of Potterheads.

“I think it’s just so special that so many new generations of fans will love it and find something in the story that resonates with them," she told the outlet.

She recalled that there have been so many fans, parents and children alike, who tell her how grateful they are to Harry Potter "because it genuinely has inspired more reading, literacy, everything.'”