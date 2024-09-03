Angelina Jolie’s health at risk as she drowns herself in hectic routine

Angelina Jolie is on the verge of falling ill as she struggles to keep up as she juggles many things at once.

The Maleficent actress, who is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, is working on plenty of upcoming projects, which is occupying her days and nights.

The Oscar-winner is starting to worry friends about her well-being as she is drowning in work, a source told In Touch Weekly.

“Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now,” the insider said. “She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court.”

The source shared that Jolie is in “meetings morning, noon and night” and the “moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow, she’s all systems go.”

Atop of her professional responsibilities, Jolie is also a present mother to her son, Pax, who reportedly crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection near her home Los Angeles.

“The stress of it all is clearly getting to her,” the source continued. “She’s hardly sleeping or eating and is thinner than ever, it’s frightening and there are fears she could wind up putting her own health at risk in all this.”

A source previously told the outlet that the family is “so happy” to have him home, but it was “pretty terrifying to see him in this condition.”

As for Jolie, having an injured son to take care of has only added to her schedule. “She’s not relying on a big staff of medical people, she’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible.”

The insider noted that Jolie is now even more determined to stay put in her battles following the accident.