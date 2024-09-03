Gwyneth Paltrow prepares for major life event with summer getaway

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her summer memories with fans

Gwyneth Paltrow made sure to create plenty of memories this summer as she prepared for a major life event.

The Goop founder shared a glimpse into her summer memories with her two children, Apple Martin and Moses Martin, as they enjoyed their getaway.

Paltrow has reportedly been taking out time for the kids to cherish the last bits of summer, as her son gears up to leave for college.

The Seven star shared a wholesome Instagram reel on Monday, September 2nd, to show a summer well-spent.

“Summer was good to us,” Paltrow, 51, wrote alongside the video montage showed her taking flights, swimming, taking walks, paddle boarding, enjoying food and admiring art with her friends and family.

The reel, which was played to the tune of Father John Misty’s Real Love Baby, featured her two kids, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay front-man, Chris Martin. There were also cameos of Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk, friends Reese Witherspoon, Rashida Jones and Martin.

Paltrow's post received love from some of her close pals as well.

Witherspoon took to the comments, and remarked, “Divine Summer.”



Previously in July, The Shakespeare in Love actress also shared pictures on Instagram of her girls’ night out with friends Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz, to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Diaz's wine company, Avaline.

Earlier that month, Paltrow attended her friend Kate Hudson’s live show at the Surf Lodge in Montauk.

A source previously told People magazine that the actress came there to support her friend Hudson, as well as husband, Falchuk.