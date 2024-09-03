Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll pen loving tributes for 8th wedding anniversary

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO penned sweet Instagram tributes for each other

Jelly Roll and Bunny are celebrating eight years of marriage.

Marking the milestone occasion, the country star’s wife, 44, took to her Instagram to celebrate the “longest relationship” she’s ever been in.

In her post, the Dumb Blonde podcast host meticulously counted the exact months, weeks, days, hours, and even seconds they've been together, adding, “That’s how long I’ve called you mine.”

She went on to praise the impact Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has had on her life, writing, “Thank you for cutting your fingers on all of my jagged edges. Without you, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today."

Bunnie humorously acknowledged their unique bond, saying, “8 years J baby, you’re now officially the longest relationship I’ve ever been in. Not sure if we should congratulate you or be concerned that you’ve survived.”

She wrapped up her message with a loving promise: “I loved you then, I love you now & I’ll love you forever. Happy Anniversary sweet thang!” The post included a series of photos, including a glimpse of their 2016 wedding day.

Jelly Roll, 39, also shared his own anniversary post, reflecting on their journey together.

The couple first met in 2015 at one of Jelly’s concerts, and just a year later, he proposed to Bunnie during a Yelawolf and Deftones show in Las Vegas. In true rock-and-roll fashion, they tied the knot that very night at a nearby chapel.