Inside Meghan Markle’s pre-New York celebration before Prince Harry’s solo journey

On September 2, Meghan Markle marked her mother Doria Ragland’s 68th birthday with a special celebration, reflecting the deep bond they share.



Meghan recently paid tribute to her mother during a forum in Colombia, where she spoke about the inspiration she draws from her.

At the Afro-Colombian women’s event, she highlighted how her mother’s strength influences her approach to advocacy.

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me, with my mother being one of them," Meghan shared.

"It’s about showing up with love, kindness, and generosity, and ensuring that young girls feel heard and boys learn to listen."

She also emphasized the importance of men in supporting these values, noting that her husband, Prince Harry, embodies this principle.

In their Netflix docuseries, released in December 2022, her mother recalled the moment she learned her daughter was dating Prince Harry.



"When she told me, I was on the phone and she said, Mummy, I’m going out with Prince Harry. I started whispering, Oh my god!"



She also reminisced about meeting Harry for the first time. "I remember meeting him—a 6’1" handsome man with red hair and really great manners.

They looked genuinely happy together; he seemed like the one," she said.

The announcement of their relationship felt like a "novelty" to her, but it was clear from the start that Harry was a perfect match for Meghan.