Kate Middleton faces emotional turmoil over major change in life

Princess Kate has reportedly been making up her mind to deal with a big change in her life after the Balmoral trip.



The Princess of Wales may have "conflicting emotions" as her relaxed summer break with family and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, comes to an end.

For the unversed, Catherine has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Notably, the summer vacation with her husband and kids has given delightful memories for the future Queen to cherish, especially after the start of a challenging year.

Now, royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Kate "will have conflicting emotions about the end of the school holidays."

She added, "Entertaining three children day after day - especially when there must still be days when she is feeling the effects of her cancer treatment - can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks."

Notably, the royal expert predicted that the royal children's back to school routine would give "Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she’s not with the children."