‘DWTS’ pro Cheryl Burke reacts to close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest

Former 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke says in complete shock afer Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest

Cheryl Burke, the former Dancing with the Stars professional, is in shock following the arrest of her former colleague, Artem Chigvintsev.

In an episode of her iHeart podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, released on August 30, she opened up about her disbelief regarding the arrest of her close friend.

"I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about," the dancer shared.

She described Chigvintsev as "someone who I’ve grown up with," noting that they used to live together in her family’s home in the Bay Area.

Chigvintsev was taken into custody on August 29 in Napa County, California, under California Penal Code 273.5(a), which criminalises domestic violence against a spouse, cohabitant, or fellow parent.

"It’s just really hard for me 'cause he’s my family," Burke continued. "Domestic violence is so serious, and I guess we’ll soon be updated with whatever rolls out."

"I just hope his kid’s OK, his wife. This is kind of shocking for me still." she added, struggling to comprehend the situation, "Domestic violence and Artem don’t really … that’s why it’s so shocking."

Additionally, Chigvintsev has since been released on bail set at $25,000.