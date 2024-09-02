Royal family gives brutal response to Prince Harry's apology demand

Prince Harry faced another big blow amid the growing speculations that he has been seeking help from old pals to mend a broken relationship with the royal family.

Previously, it was allegedly claimed that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting an apology from the key royal figures to heal their ongoing rift.

However, in recent times, the former working royal expressed his strong desire to reconcile with his father King Charles despite not receiving any kind of apology from the Firm.

While discussing the royal family's possible reaction to the ongoing drama surrounding Harry and Meghan, royal expert Rebecca English shared the senior members of the Firm "ignored" his pointless demands.

During a conversation in Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, royal expert Rebecca English said, "As regards the apology, what I think this boils down to is the Royal Family have called his bluff."

She added, "They haven't reacted to any of his demands or his threats, either publicly or privately, I mean they, pretty much, have ignored the fact that Spare had been published."

Rebecca lauded the Monarch and Prince William's strategy to remain silent by saying, "It's like [they] don't listen, don't make a fuss, don't give into it, just let it through [and] it'll blow away and harmony will restore itself."