Claire Danes reflects on 'My So-Called Life' role: 'Very intuitive'

'My So-Called Life' star Claire Danes shares her experience on working in the teen drama

Claire Danes reveals she didn’t need to make extra effort to embody her character in My So-Called Life, as it closely mirrored her life experiences.

In a group interview with People alongside her co-star Wilson Cruz and creator Winnie Holzman, the 45-year-old actress reflected on her experience working in the ABC teen drama.

"I don’t think I had ever read a more accurate account of the experience that I was having at that moment," she said of her time making the short-lived but widely influential series.

"I was just so thrilled to have my internal life articulated for me," Danes explained. "It’s just an astonishing piece of writing...It was very intuitive. I didn’t have to reach very far."

At age 14, Danes starred as Angela Chase, the lead character who narrated all but two episodes of My So-Called Life.

Throughout the series, Chase navigated the complexities of adolescence, juggling tricky friendships portrayed by Devon Odessa and A.J. Langer, as well as a lasting crush on Jared Leto's Jordan Catalano.

My So-Called Life debuted on ABC on Aug. 25, 1994. Its 19-episode first season failed to capture an audience despite airing in the coveted 8 p.m. slot and eventually was cancelled.