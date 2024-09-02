Savannah Chrisley reflects on ‘messy’ life amid parents' imprisonment

Savannah Chrisley on “messy” life and “heartbreak”

Savannah Chrisley got candid about the truth of a “messy” life and “heartbreak”.



The Chrisley Knows Best alum took to Instagram and shared an edit alongside a lengthy caption addressing her fans on Aug. 27, meaning to remind her followers that “it’s perfectly okay to not be okay”

The expression comes more than 19 months after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, started serving their prison sentences after tax evasion and fraud convictions.

“Life is inherently messy, and no one truly has it all figured out! And those who claim otherwise are likely hiding their own struggles,” Savannah wrote in the caption of the post, with Blessing Offor's Brighter Days playing in the background.

“Whether you’re grappling with heartbreak or feeling overwhelmed…remember that these moments are temporary,” she added.

“Just as every storm eventually runs out of rain, your current challenges will also pass. During tough times, YOU HAVE TO be kind to yourself and seek support from those who care.”

She then advised her admirers to “focus on small, manageable steps to navigate your difficulties" and to "keep in mind that growth often comes from overcoming adversity.”

“Embrace the process of healing, knowing that brighter days are ahead! #hopeinthedark #yourdayiscoming,” ended her message.



