Chris Hemsworth’s Australian Father’s day with ‘fun ride with dad and bro’

Chris Hemsworth on Australian Father’s day

Chris Hemsworth rode the Australian Father’s day out with his father and brother.



The 41-year-old actor celebrated Father’s Day in Australia with his dad Craig Hemsworth and his brother Luke Hemsworth on Sunday, Sept. 1, taking their motorcycles to the road.

The Marvel star took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures from their road trip on Instagram, which included a selfie of the group.

"Happy father’s days here in Australia! Fun ride with dad and bro," the Thor actor wrote in the caption of the post and showed gratitude to the motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson for the "trusty two wheeled steed,” referring to the cruiser bike he posed on in the other snaps.

The pictures show Chris dressed in a black leather jacket, his father in a black jacket and blue T-shirt, and his 43-year-old older brother wearing a black jacket and white graphic T-shirt.

The actor posed sitting on his motorbike and gazing back in the other two solo shots.

The slide also included a selfie of the trio enjoying themselves on a beautiful field behind them as the sun sets. The last photo shows Chris posing on his motorcycle while his dad photobombs the snap in the background.