Martha Stewart feels ‘lucky’ with Angelina Jolie at Telluride Film Festival

Martha Stewart and Angelina Jolie at the 51st Telluride Film Festival.

Martha Stewart felt lucky sitting next to Angelina Jolie at the 51st Telluride Film Festival.



The 83-year-old television personality took to her Instagram story on Saturday, August 31 to reshare a picture that featured her and Jolie sitting side by side.

The post was originally shared by her agent Susan Magrino, who wrote in the caption, “Telluride Class of 2024.”

Stewart had a Netflix documentary by R. J. Cutler, with her as the subject and named after her, Martha, which premiered at the 2024 film festival in Colorado on Sunday, September 1.

The shared picture also featured Saoirse Ronan and Ken Burns, who also had films premiere at the festival, sitting a row ahead of Stewart and Jolie.

The writer also shared a post on her Instagram page, a closeup with the Original Sin star, and wrote over it, “A Telluride tradition is a photo of all participants,” Stewart wrote in her caption. “I was lucky to sit next to @angelinajolie [sic].”

Jolie attended the festival for the showing of her film Maria.

She was spotted on the biopic's red carpet at the Venice Film Festival towards the end of last month, and is going through her divorce from Brad Pitt.