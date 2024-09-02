Martha Stewart feels ‘lucky’ with Angelina Jolie at Telluride Film Festival

Martha Stewart felt lucky sitting next to Angelina Jolie at the 51st Telluride Film Festival.
The 83-year-old television personality took to her Instagram story on Saturday, August 31 to reshare a picture that featured her and Jolie sitting side by side.
The post was originally shared by her agent Susan Magrino, who wrote in the caption, “Telluride Class of 2024.”
Stewart had a Netflix documentary by R. J. Cutler, with her as the subject and named after her, Martha, which premiered at the 2024 film festival in Colorado on Sunday, September 1.
The shared picture also featured Saoirse Ronan and Ken Burns, who also had films premiere at the festival, sitting a row ahead of Stewart and Jolie.
The writer also shared a post on her Instagram page, a closeup with the Original Sin star, and wrote over it, “A Telluride tradition is a photo of all participants,” Stewart wrote in her caption. “I was lucky to sit next to @angelinajolie [sic].”
Jolie attended the festival for the showing of her film Maria.
She was spotted on the biopic's red carpet at the Venice Film Festival towards the end of last month, and is going through her divorce from Brad Pitt.
George Clooney reflects on the ongoing streamer-theatrical conversation at Venice Film Festival
A paperback edition of Spare is set to be released with no additions or redactions
Apple shifts Wolfs release to screen in US theaters for just one week
Kylie Jenner expresses her concerns because Travis Scott is the father of her kids, says source
Source expresses disappointment over brothers' absence at mother’s memorial event
King Charles has resumed his duties following cancer treatment