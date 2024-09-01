Tom Cruise likes to ‘socialise’ with media moguls for promoting his movie business

Tom Cruise lives for business of being a global movie star: Source

Tom Cruise only likes to “socialise” with A-listers for his movie ambitions.



A source spilled to the In Touch, “Tom literally has no friends who can keep pace with him.”

“Let’s be real here, Tom lives for the business of being a global movie star, and it’s not exactly ‘work’ for him because he goes at it like a 24/7 lifestyle choice,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He only socialises with the moguls and other A-listers to further his movie ambitions.”

“It’s pretty clear when you spend any stretch of time with him that he’s a lonely guy and would rather be off shooting a mega stunt than pretending he likes his downtime,” stated an insider.

The source noted that Top Gun star “doesn’t even take vacations without pasting on some kind of work function to it”.

“You want to tell the guy, ‘get a life!’ but with a person as strong willed as Tom, that would never work,” remarked an insider.

Earlier, OK! reported that Tom finished off the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by rappelling down into the Stade de France stadium to take hold of the Olympic flag.

At the time, the source mentioned that the Mission Impossible star “argued with producers over his safety rope being overly visible, as he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted”.

“He loves his lifestyle but he’s becoming a one-man band at this point and he keeps saying that he lives for the grind of working – as long as he can be in charge!” added an insider.